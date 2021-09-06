21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Supreme Court Declares Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella Eligible to Participate in National Elections

By Amin Kef-Ranger

In a Supreme Court ruling on the 3rd September 2021, a judgement was passed favouring Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella as an eligible citizen who was fit to contest the parliamentary and presidential elections of 2018.

After winning the case, the Honourable Member of Parliament for Constituency 062 and 2018 Presidential Candidate for the National Grand Coalition Party (NGC), Dr Kandeh Yumkella stated that he gives praise to the Almighty for His grace in making sure that his personal quest to open up the political space for Sierra Leoneans in general, and citizens in the diaspora, has received a resounding endorsement by the Supreme Court judges of the Republic.

He commended the Judges for their courage and vision maintaining that the landmark judgment by the country’s highest court will benefit over a quarter million Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora and their descendants.

Dr Kandeh Yumkella added that though the Judiciary does not make laws, the Judgement by the Supreme Court constitutes a law which Parliament can now reinforce and complement bypassing the omnibus bill they, as a party, submitted to guarantee greater inclusivity and equity for women and the youth in national suffrage and governance.

He called on the Government and NEC, in particular, to ensure diaspora voting also becomes a reality in 2022 and 2023.

Yumkella ended up thanking his gallant legal team for their professionalism and efficacy in presenting their case further expressing deep gratitude to their many legal friends who weighed in on the side of justice.

