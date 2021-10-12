27.7 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Summer In Sierra Leone – A Poem By David P Carroll

By Sierra Network
Summer by the sea and
It’s so beautiful to stop
And see watching the
Children smiling so bright
Having fun in the warm
Summer sunlight feeling the warmth
On my face and Sierra Leone is just
A beautiful sunny warm place and the
Taste the sweetest fruits and I’m
Watching the butterflies flow
Oh how I love the summer days
Smiling so bright kissing my beautiful wife
And all of the songs we have sung where so
Beautiful and bright in the warm
Summer sunlight and it’s truly
Beautiful to see the little birds singing
To me, it’s summertime and I’ll remember this summer’s day and all of my memories will never fade away Oh how I love summertime in Sierra Leone every day.

David P Carroll.

