Summer In Sierra Leone – A Poem By David P Carroll

Summer by the sea and

It’s so beautiful to stop

And see watching the

Children smiling so bright

Having fun in the warm

Summer sunlight feeling the warmth

On my face and Sierra Leone is just

A beautiful sunny warm place and the

Taste the sweetest fruits and I’m

Watching the butterflies flow

Oh how I love the summer days

Smiling so bright kissing my beautiful wife

And all of the songs we have sung where so

Beautiful and bright in the warm

Summer sunlight and it’s truly

Beautiful to see the little birds singing

To me, it’s summertime and I’ll remember this summer’s day and all of my memories will never fade away Oh how I love summertime in Sierra Leone every day.

David P Carroll.