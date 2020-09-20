Summary Performance (NPSE 2020)
Total Number of candidates: 146,649 (this is over 10,000 and approximately 7.4% increase compared to 2019. 50.3% are girls).
North: 33.1%
West: 29.0%
East: 20.1%
South: 17.6%
Guinea: 0.2%
Only the North had fewer female candidates.
Regional Pass Rates
1. West (82.9%)
2. North (73.7%)
3. East (70.4%)
4. South (65.4%)
Schools with National Top 5 candidates
1. International School Ltd., (Primary), 367
2. Providence International Elementary, Brookfields, 366
3. Tower Hill Kindergarten & Primary School, 365
3. Modern Elementary, Congo Cross, 365
3. Eva Houston Preparatory School, Kissy, 365
Schools with Top 3 candidates (Northern Region)
1. Adonai Prep. Academy, Rotifunk, 351
2. Adonai Prep. Academy, Rotifunk, 345
3. Kindaya Prep. School, Kambia, 344
Schools with Top 3 candidates (Eastern Region)
1. Free the Children Primary, Koidu, 356
2. Free the Children Primary, Koidu, 354
3. Badru Deen Islamic, Segbwema, 349
Schools with Top 3 candidates (Southern Region)
1. Jonathan’s Child Care Pri, 346
2. The Gulf Int Sch, Bo, 343
3. Holy Rosary Pri., Pujehun, 340
Schools with 100% Pass Rate
National: 761
West: 253
North: 248
East: 161
South: 99
only the South had fewer schools with 100% pass rate than previous year
Top 3 Schools Nationwide
1. Providence International Elementary. Avg aggregate (52 candidates): 339.5
2. Jewels Model Prep: Avg aggregate (15 candidates): 339.5
3. Leone Prep Primary: Avg aggregate (30 candidates) : 336.6
Top 3 Schools Eastern Region
1. Free the Children Primary, Koidu, Avg aggregate (57 candidates): 323.7
2. Badru Deen Islamic Pri, Segbwema: Avg aggregate (25 candidates): 321.1
3. Methodist Pri. Dambu Avg: aggregate (20 candidates): 316.3
Top 3 Schools Northern Region
1. Adonai Prep. Academy, Rotifunk, Avg aggregate (31 candidates): 326.0
2. CRC Pri., Yogomaia: Avg aggregate (34 candidates): 316.5
3. B.D.E.C Pri., Rogboreh Avg: aggregate (37 candidates): 313.7
Top 3 Schools Southern Region
1. S.L.C. Sch., Mano Dasse, Avg aggregate (16 candidates): 309.7
2. Wata Kawa Pri., Bo: Avg aggregate (12 candidates): 307.7
3. Zenith International Pre. Academy, Bo Avg: aggregate (6 candidates): 305.7
Several of these schools are either government-assisted or government owned (B.D.E.C Primary) particularly in the regional areas.