Summary Performance (NPSE 2020)

Total Number of candidates: 146,649 (this is over 10,000 and approximately 7.4% increase compared to 2019. 50.3% are girls).

North: 33.1%

West: 29.0%

East: 20.1%

South: 17.6%

Guinea: 0.2%

Only the North had fewer female candidates.

Regional Pass Rates

1. West (82.9%)

2. North (73.7%)

3. East (70.4%)

4. South (65.4%)

Schools with National Top 5 candidates

1. International School Ltd., (Primary), 367

2. Providence International Elementary, Brookfields, 366

3. Tower Hill Kindergarten & Primary School, 365

3. Modern Elementary, Congo Cross, 365

3. Eva Houston Preparatory School, Kissy, 365

Schools with Top 3 candidates (Northern Region)

1. Adonai Prep. Academy, Rotifunk, 351

2. Adonai Prep. Academy, Rotifunk, 345

3. Kindaya Prep. School, Kambia, 344

Schools with Top 3 candidates (Eastern Region)

1. Free the Children Primary, Koidu, 356

2. Free the Children Primary, Koidu, 354

3. Badru Deen Islamic, Segbwema, 349

Schools with Top 3 candidates (Southern Region)

1. Jonathan’s Child Care Pri, 346

2. The Gulf Int Sch, Bo, 343

3. Holy Rosary Pri., Pujehun, 340

Schools with 100% Pass Rate

National: 761

West: 253

North: 248

East: 161

South: 99

only the South had fewer schools with 100% pass rate than previous year

Top 3 Schools Nationwide

1. Providence International Elementary. Avg aggregate (52 candidates): 339.5

2. Jewels Model Prep: Avg aggregate (15 candidates): 339.5

3. Leone Prep Primary: Avg aggregate (30 candidates) : 336.6

Top 3 Schools Eastern Region

1. Free the Children Primary, Koidu, Avg aggregate (57 candidates): 323.7

2. Badru Deen Islamic Pri, Segbwema: Avg aggregate (25 candidates): 321.1

3. Methodist Pri. Dambu Avg: aggregate (20 candidates): 316.3

Top 3 Schools Northern Region

1. Adonai Prep. Academy, Rotifunk, Avg aggregate (31 candidates): 326.0

2. CRC Pri., Yogomaia: Avg aggregate (34 candidates): 316.5

3. B.D.E.C Pri., Rogboreh Avg: aggregate (37 candidates): 313.7

Top 3 Schools Southern Region

1. S.L.C. Sch., Mano Dasse, Avg aggregate (16 candidates): 309.7

2. Wata Kawa Pri., Bo: Avg aggregate (12 candidates): 307.7

3. Zenith International Pre. Academy, Bo Avg: aggregate (6 candidates): 305.7

Several of these schools are either government-assisted or government owned (B.D.E.C Primary) particularly in the regional areas.