22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 17, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Student Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50Mill

By Sierra Network
339
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Announces Masters and Doctoral Degree Scholarship Opportunities

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update17th August 20200 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Student Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50Mill

"A person who engages in corrupt activity to confer an advantage on himself or another", if found...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

“A person who engages in corrupt activity to confer an advantage on himself or another”, if found guilty under the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act, ’19 Section 128 (3-4) is “liable to a fine not less than 50 million Leones or not <5 years or to both.” You are Warned!#ZeroExamMalpractice

As President Bio says Corruption will fight back AND there’s no better ally to fight back with than my friend and brother Francis Ben Kaifala. If you are engaged in malpractice, we will hunt you down and you will pay!

For everyone else, please enjoy the exams. You’ve worked hard and we see you. We recognize you and we stand by you. My team reports that in one center alone, 23 pregnant girls are taking exams. We see you and we welcome you. Our society must do better and be better to protect our girls.
https://t.co/PwY3fQzm5O

Previous articleTourism Ministry Continues Disbursement of Safety Net Support to Beneficiaries
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update17th August 20200 cases1956 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Student Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50Mill

Sierra Network - 0
"A person who engages in corrupt activity to confer an advantage on himself or another", if found guilty under the Anti-Corruption (Amendment)...
Read more
Blog

Tourism Ministry Continues Disbursement of Safety Net Support to Beneficiaries

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Saturday 15th August, 2020 marked the second day employees from the tourism and hospitality industry continue to...
Read more
Blog

Ministry of Basic Education Issues Official School Re-opening Guidelines

Sierra Network - 0
It has been revealed by the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) that it has decided to re-open the 2020/2021...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Tourism Ministry Continues Disbursement of Safety Net Support to Beneficiaries

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Saturday 15th August, 2020 marked the second day employees from the tourism and hospitality industry continue to...
Read more

Ministry of Basic Education Issues Official School Re-opening Guidelines

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It has been revealed by the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) that it has decided to re-open the 2020/2021...
Read more

Job Booster Sierra Leone Launches Salon Project

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh As part of their commitment to deliver competitive employment services to businesses and ‘unwillingly’ unemployed...
Read more

FCC To Fine Freetonians Le500,000 For Failing To Clean Their Immediate Surroundings

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday, Saturday 15th August 2020, FCC started sanitation-related engagement with residents that live along major streets in various wards.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Ministry of Technical and Higher Education Announces Masters and Doctoral...

Sierra Network - 0