Student Or Teachers Found Guilty Of Examination Malpractice Liable To A Fine Not Less Than Le50Mill

“A person who engages in corrupt activity to confer an advantage on himself or another”, if found guilty under the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act, ’19 Section 128 (3-4) is “liable to a fine not less than 50 million Leones or not <5 years or to both.” You are Warned!#ZeroExamMalpractice

As President Bio says Corruption will fight back AND there’s no better ally to fight back with than my friend and brother Francis Ben Kaifala. If you are engaged in malpractice, we will hunt you down and you will pay!

For everyone else, please enjoy the exams. You’ve worked hard and we see you. We recognize you and we stand by you. My team reports that in one center alone, 23 pregnant girls are taking exams. We see you and we welcome you. Our society must do better and be better to protect our girls.

