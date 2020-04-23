20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Stories from the Wakanda Frontline – OB Sisay

©OB Sisay

Stories from the Wakanda Frontline

1. 34 Military hospital's COVID-19 treatment unit is half full. 30 beds.

2. Jui has 40 beds in total – 25 upstairs and 15 downstairs

3. The beds upstairs in Jui are full.

4. Downstairs is barely habitable.

5. Jui is severely understocked. Doctors are using their money to buy basics.

6. There are two kids at Jui but no pediatric treatment capabilities.

7. Now is the time for the private sector to step in and support The Government of Wakanda to increase the number of COVID-19 treatment beds in the country. As cases grow and spread, we need more in more parts of the country.

8. Please help government by also providing some supplies for both Jui and 34 Military. I hear things are very bad at Jui.

9. I am STRONGLY recommending that a Resource Mobilisation Unit containing reps that are grant managers at NGOs or multilaterals that know how to find money, Min of Finance, WHO, MoHS, private medical facility owners AND private sector reps. Keep this group small and action oriented please.

10. Their task should be to find out what our doctors need and find it. Beg, borrow or steal. Locally and internationally.

We cannot just point fingers at GoSL. We MUST support them. Please private sector. Help them out. We implore you.

©OB Sisay

