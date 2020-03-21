Home / News / STOP Creating UNNECESSARY PANIC And DISORDER Or Face The Full PENALTY Of The LAW

PRESS RELEASE
The attention of Government has been drawn to several rumours making the rounds on various mediums practically on social media platforms misinforming the public about unconfirmed COVID-19 incidences and other related matters around the country. Such misinformation is aimed at creating unnecessary panic and disorder among citizens.

Government hereby warns all those engaged in practices aimed at creating panic and disorder to desist forthwith or face the full penalty of the law.

In view of the above, Government wishes to inform the general public to go about their normal businesses and adhere to official messages issued by Government through the Ministry of Information and Communications on COVID-19 preparedness and prevention measures.

DIRECTORATE OF INFORMATION
MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS
21 MARCH 2020
