Sierra Leone
Friday, November 6, 2020
Stats SL & Advisory Committee Strategize for 2021 Mid-Term Census

By Sierra Network
On the 3rd November, 2020, Statistics Sierra Leone convened a meeting with the Advisory Committee on the 2021 Mid-Term Population and Housing Census (MTPHC).

Various presentations were made during the significant meeting to the Advisory Committee comprising representatives from all political parties, the Development Secretary Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Paramount Chiefs, the 50-50 women’s group, Committee Clerk in Parliament etc. on outcomes of the Technical and Publicity Committees meetings for their advice and recommendations.

Statistician General of Stats SL, Prof. Osman Sankoh (Mallam O), while welcoming representatives, stated that the Committee is made up of different people from all walks of life saying he feels blessed to have them on-board to help advice Stats SL on the planning of the 2021 Mid-Term Census for its successful implementation.

He furthered by giving a clear justification for conducting the 2021 MTPHC which he says is mainly due to the fact that the institution cannot provide disaggregated population figures for type 3 localities which is a collection of small towns and villages to form an enumeration area and which he says is the case for 59% of the country.

Chairman of the event, Mr. Moses Williams who is also the Council Chairman of Stats SL, said that the Advisory committee is the highest committee for the 2021 MTPHC, so he believes with their advice the time lines will be achievable. He also underlined the fact that the Mid-Term Census is not in any way connected to politics and that everyone present at the meeting should work hard towards a successful outcome of the 2021 MTPHC by looking at the entire process as a national event.

Speaking on the tasks accomplished, the Deputy Statistician General, Andrew Bob Johnny said that since the proclamation of a census by HE President Brigadier Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Stats SL has succeeded in achieving major milestones like securing funding for the census from both the Government and other donor partners including the World Bank which is the lead funder, procuring digital materials to be used for the census, establishment of committees, and signing of MOU’s with other countries amongst others. He concluded by saying there are however remaining tasks to be accomplished by Stats SL which he hope will be completed very soon.

The meeting concluded with a presentation on the outcome of the Technical and Publicity Committees by the Census Programme Manager, James Medo and the Director of Communications, Samuel Ansumana respectively.

The Advisory Committee duly tendered in their advice and a way forward was sought.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSLAJ Thanks Information Minister For Repeal Of Criminal Libel Law
