Thursday, April 21, 2022
Statistics SL has their report at the beauty shop – Madam Femi Claudius-Cole

By Sierra Network
Statistics SL has their report at the beauty shop, foundation, lipstick, eye shadow, rouge, eye liner and even eyelashes are all working to turn an ugly, inaccurate report to a swan.Sadly the report will have zero credibility. Just perfect for rigging!!#WeDonGainse

Statistics SL worker are owed salaries.
Sierratel workers are owed salaries.
Nacoverc workers are owed salaries.
Stadium workers are owed salaries.
Teachers are owed salaries.
But a handful of judges are getting rent allowances of 98 Millon, NOT salaries oh! For their role in the quality of our judiciary we enjoy today. And those you pay peanuts are forced to resort to strike action. What a stupid direction!
NO love NO compassion, NO sympathy, NO sacrifice for the masses.
Salone we all osh ya!

WeDonGainse

