29.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Sierra Network
104
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net


By Foday Moriba Conteh

During a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on the 24th May, 2021, Statistics Sierra Leone (Stats-SL), the institution that is charged with the responsibility of compiling statistical data in the country released the Consumer Price Index for April 2021.

According to the Report, the National Inflation Rate for April, 2021 (year-on-year) stood at 9.60 percentage point from 8.95 percent in March 2021. The monthly national consumer price inflation for April 2021 is 2.73 percent; up by 1.89 percentage point from 0.84 percent in March 2021.

The Statistician General, Professor Osman Sankoh, noted that the CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by largely urban consumers for a market basket of consumer’s goods and services, adding that they are using the modified lapeyres formula to compute indices according to the Classification of Individuals Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) with 12 functions consistent with the ECOWAS, IMF and World Bank.

Professor Osman Sankoh further added that the CIP Methodology- basket prices are collected for 446 items identified in 2008 (base-year/reference year), adding that the basket can only be more appropriately changed after a living standard survey (Sierra Leone Integrated Household Survey-SLIHS).

Giving highlights on the CPI for April, he said the April 2021 CPI shows that the annual national inflation (year-on-year) stood at 9.60 percent up by 0.65% point from 8.95% in March 2021; and the monthly inflation is 2.73 percent up by 1.89 percentage point from 0.84 in March 2021.

He said that the March 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that transportation has increased from 6.21 percent in March to 8.01 percent in April 2021 and the inflation rate increased by 1.80 percentage point year-on-year.

The Statistician General said food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 15.45 percentage points in March 2021 to 15.64% in April 2021, of which the inflation rate increased by 0.19 percentage point year-on-year, adding that communication also declined by 1.01 percentage points from 3.25 percent in March 2021 to 3.24% in April 2021.

He furthered that two regions went up and two regions came down, up is the Western Region which moved from 7.90 percent in March 2021 to 8.11% in April 2021, adding that the Northern Region moved from 9.93 % in March 2021 to 12.79 % in April 2021.

He added that the Southern Region went down from 10.59% in March 2021 to 10.49% in April 2021, and the Eastern region also moved down from 8.57% in March to 7.51% in April 2021.

The national monthly CPI (2008=100) increased from 334.60 in March 2021 to 334.60 in April 2021 resulting to 2.73 percent inflation this month.

He maintained that April year-on-year national inflation rate indicates a slight increase but remains at a single digit and on a downwards trajectory; and is above the estimates of the Western and Eastern regions but below Southern and Northern region estimates, adding that food and non-food inflation rates went up by 0.19 and 0.79 percentage points respectively.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleFour Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...
Read more
Blog

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together...
Read more
Blog

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

Sierra Network - 0
At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation...
Read more
Blog

ACC Secures Conviction Against Salihu Sheku Nyallay, Former Acting Principal Accountant Of The Judiciary Of Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Justice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/u2vW8LAkS5M
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together...
Read more

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

Blog Sierra Network - 0
At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation...
Read more

ACC Secures Conviction Against Salihu Sheku Nyallay, Former Acting Principal Accountant Of The Judiciary Of Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Read more

Justice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/u2vW8LAkS5M
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

Sierra Network - 0