Thursday, July 7, 2022
Statistics Sierra Leone and the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone sign MOU for the delimitation of constituency and local council ward boundaries

Today at Statistics Sierra Leone the Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone Mohamed Kenewui Konneh and the Statistician-General of Statistics Sierra Leone Professor Osman Sankoh sign a memorandum of understanding for the delimitation of the constituency and local council ward boundaries in Sierra Leone.

In attendance were Commissioner South Edmond Alpha, Commissioner East Marian Nyuma-Moijueh, Commissioner West Zainab Umu Moseray and Commissioner North Abubakarr Koroma

