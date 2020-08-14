Statistician General Clears Misconceptions About 2020 Mid Term Census

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah,

Strategic Communications Unit,

Ministry of Information and Communications

The Statistician General and CEO of Statistics Sierra Leone, Professor Osman Sankoh, on Thursday 13th August 2020, adequately cleared misconceptions surrounding the upcoming Mid Term Census.

Speaking at a press briefing in the conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Professor Sankoh said the Mid Term Population and Housing Census which will start on 4th December 2020, seeks to ensure proper allocation of resources during implementation of the Medium Term National Development Plan. The exercise will last for two weeks.

According to the Statistician General, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio approved the Census as was advised because Statistics Sierra Leone could not provide accurate population data for Type Three localities, amounting to 59% nationwide.

He informed that they will use advanced technology including computer assisted data collection software in the forthcoming exercise to help them do a thorough job.

The software, he added, will ensure work is done quickly and accurately and will also completely eliminate any possibility of data falsification as was the case in the past.

Professor Sankoh assured that they have experts in various fields that will get the work done correctly this time.

He stated that other countries like Kenya have used the system and it worked for them which is why they are keen to replicate it in Sierra Leone.

The Statistician General called on all Sierra Leoneans to be involved in the process by making sure that they are counted and ensuring that the right thing is done.

He said that a full time sensitization is ongoing for all to know that they should stay at their various localities to be counted.