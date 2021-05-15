BlogNewsPress Release Updated: May 15, 2021 Statement On The Extension Of Period For Confirmation Of Details Of Registrants And The Registration Of The Unregistered Population By Sierra Network May 15, 2021 81 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - May 16, 20210Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty Eddinia Michaela Swallow, President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, participated in a roundtable discussion on the...Read more BlogSierra Network - May 16, 20210Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft By Ranger In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy...Read more BlogSierra Network - May 16, 20210During Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC Horst Gruner, the Ambassador from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on the 11th May...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Tagsnational civil registration authorityncrasierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleFormer Pres. Ernest Bai Koroma’s Appeal Case Adjourned to June 30thNext articleJudiciary Receives 2 Brand New XL Motorbikes Today - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - May 16, 20210Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty Eddinia Michaela Swallow, President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, participated in a roundtable discussion on the...Read more Blog Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 By Ranger In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy clearly stated that it notes... Read more Blog During Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 Horst Gruner, the Ambassador from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on the 11th May 2021 met with the Minister... Read more Blog Census Order 2021 Becomes Law by Effluxion of Time Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 The Speaker of Parliament on the 11th May 2021 presented a Certificate of Maturity on the Census Order 2021 to President Julius... Read more Blog Judiciary Receives 2 Brand New XL Motorbikes Today Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under its Rule of... Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty Blog Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 Eddinia Michaela Swallow, President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, participated in a roundtable discussion on the abolition of the death penalty... Read more Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft Blog Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 By Ranger In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy clearly stated that it notes... Read more During Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC Blog Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 Horst Gruner, the Ambassador from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on the 11th May 2021 met with the Minister... Read more Census Order 2021 Becomes Law by Effluxion of Time Blog Sierra Network - May 16, 2021 0 The Speaker of Parliament on the 11th May 2021 presented a Certificate of Maturity on the Census Order 2021 to President Julius... Read more