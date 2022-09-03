STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER AND CHAIRMAN TO START THE VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS

Fellow compatriots, the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone will begin voter registration as scheduled on Saturday the 3rd.September in readiness for 24 June 2023 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections.

The voter registration process will be in two phases. Each phase takes 15 days and at every phase, the designated registration centres will be opened at 7 AM and closed at 5 PM across the country in every constituency and ward. The first phase will start on 3rd September and ends on 17th September. The Commission will need two days to mobilize equipment and staff across the country to start the 2nd phase on 20th September and ends on 4th October 2022.

I encourage every eligible Sierra Leonean including those who will be 18 years old on 24th June 2023 to turn out in your numbers and present yourself at the registration centre where you intend to vote and update your details.

Documents required for registration are a valid Sierra Leonean passport, previous Voter ID card, National ID card, certificate of registration from NCRA, or Sierra Leonean birth certificate.

At the same time, we warn all those who intend to do or encourage double or underage registration not to attempt it because they would be caught and prosecuted.

The Commission is working in collaboration with the Security sector to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The Commission is also working with EMBs, local and international partners to ensure best practices and credibility of the process. We will continue to work within the legal framework to ensure that citizens have unhindered access to the registration centres and be registered.

The Commission has established a situation room at the ECSL Headquarters to respond to public concerns during this period. The public can call on a toll-free number 838 on Africell, Orange and Qcell networks.

Thank you for contributing toward a peaceful voter registration process for the June 2023 multi-tier elections.

Mr. Mohamed Kenewui Konneh

Chief Electoral Commission & Chairman

2nd September 2022