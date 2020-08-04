Stakeholders In Kenema District Meets, Thanked Chief Minister for bringing Unity In The District

Albertson Conference room, Nongowa Chiefdom, Kenema, Eastern Sierra Leone, 1st August, 2020. Stakeholders in Kenema District have today met to discuss key issues relating to the Development of the District.

Professor David Francis, the Political leader of the District said the meeting serves as a demonstration to peace and unity among Indigenes in the District. While referring to the District as the “New Kenema” he thanked all political appointees, Members of Parliament, Traditional and religious leaders for their readiness to transform the District.

Key among the issues discussed were the Eastern Technical University, construction of roads, Kenema District Development trust fund, the Eastern Region Sierra Leone People’s Party Head quarters and Unity in the District.