21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Special Representative of UNSG Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Congratulates Him on Recent Institutional Reforms

By Sierra Network
107
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Monday 6 September 2021 – The new Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and congratulated him on “ongoing institutional reforms in the country”.

The envoy, who took up office on 26 April after his appointment on March 26 this year by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, thanked President Bio for making time to meet him, adding that since his appointment he had visited almost all Heads of State in the ECOWAS region to get firsthand information on the political systems.

“My visit is to assess and know the governance successes and challenges and to provide support from the United Nations. The United Nations congratulates you on the abolition of the death penalty and the establishment of the Sexual Offences Courts”, he confirmed.

It could be recalled that on 24 July 2020, President Julius Maada Bio launched the country’s first-ever Sexual Offences Model Court and praised the great courage of survivors of Sexual and Gender-based Violence.

In his brief remarks, the President welcomed the UN special envoy, saying that the institutional reforms he talked about were needed to strengthen democracy in developing nations. He said that was why his government repealed the 55-year-old seditious libel section of the Public Order Act 1965 that criminalised free speech and stifled journalism.

He also informed Mr Saleh that his government had strengthened the sexual offences laws and abolished the death penalty in the country, which reinforced his earlier commitment to the belief in the sanctity of life of every citizen.

”I am very happy to receive you. My government has prioritised Human Capital Development as a tool for development because the most treasured mineral in the country is the people. We are investing in the education of our children because we want them to be productive in the economy. This may seem impossible to many, but it is possible,” he assured.

He said his government had done a lot in the last 3 years, adding that he hoped to do more. He, therefore, called on international partners and credible investors to help him translate his vision into developing Sierra Leone.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleJustice Monfred Sesay Sentences Ex-military Officer For Killing Wife
Next articleSupreme Court Declares Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella Eligible to Participate in National Elections
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

I remain proud of my wife’s continued efforts at promoting Girl-child Education – Former President Koroma

I remain proud of my wife's continued efforts at promoting girl child education. Empowering women at every level is...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

I remain proud of my wife’s continued efforts at promoting Girl-child...

Sierra Network - 0