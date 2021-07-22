21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, July 23, 2021
Speaker Warns Ministers… “Do Not Use The Title Of Honourable”

Clarifying on the use of the title “Honourable”, the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu yesterday ruled, that it could only be used by persons who are serving or had served in elected offices or who are serving or had served in the superior court of judicature, or conferment of such title by Parliament.

Such persons include the President, Vice President, persons who are serving or had served as MPs, past & present regardless of serving as Ministers or not, persons who are serving or had served the superior court of judicature, and persons on whom such title is conferred on by Parliament.

Therefore, persons other than the above, when appointed to serve as Ministers and Deputy Ministers should be addressed as “Mr. Minister or Madam Minister”.

In light of the above, a motion was moved and seconded by the Leader of Government Business and the Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma and Hon. Bashiru Silikie respectively for onward submission to the executive branch of government for consideration.

Department of Public Relations
Parliament of Sierra Leone

