South African High Commissioner Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Bio

By Sierra Network
South African High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, resident in Accra, Ghana, Her Excellency Lulu Xingwana, has called on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to bid farewell after almost five years of tour of mission.

She thanked the President and people of Sierra Leone for the privilege and opportunity to serve as High Commissioner, noting that she enjoyed every bit of her tours in the country.

“Your Excellency, since I presented my Letter of Credence in December 2015, I led a number of missions to Freetown for economic and diplomatic consultations. These missions sought to establish and increase economic cooperation, especially in the fields of health, energy, mining, road construction, rail, harbor, aviation, IT, agriculture and tourism,” she noted.

She confirmed that South Africa had accepted for Sierra Leone to open a mission in Pretoria and that they would also open a mission in Freetown. He added that the visa waiver for Diplomatic and Service Passport holders was in advanced stage of completion.

In his response, President Bio thanked the High Commissioner for her service and diligent work during her tenure, while sending fraternal greetings and appreciation to the President of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa.

“As you have come to the end of your tours, I wish you well in your new assignment. For all what you said you have done. We will miss you. We will continue to strengthen and deepen our relationship with South Africa. There are a lot to learn from your country, particularly in the extractive industry,” President Bio stated.

Previous articleINFORMATION MINISTER LAUNCHES 2020 COP GUIDELINES
Next articleMy 11-hour Itinerary: Education Transformation in SL – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh
