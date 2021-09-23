“Some of the issues we have in the region emanates from Parliamentary elections”, Speaker Tunis asserts.

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis has revealed that some of the political situations in the West Africa region emanated from Parliamentary elections.

Speaker Tunis made the statement during a meeting with the ECOWAS Representative to the Republic Cape Verde in Praia. The Honorable Speaker and Delegation are currently conducting a Fact Finding mission to the country to assess pre-electoral processes, level of preparedness for the upcoming general elections, and to engage relevant stakeholder.

He revealed that most of the political issues unfolding in the region is as a result of agitations from elections or related issues, citing Mali as an example,

“The Malians started with a presidential election but there were no issues and then the parliamentary elections came. That was where the instability started.” Speaker Tunis noted. He added that the ECOWAS Parliament has learnt sufficient lessons from these election related crisis and has resolved to be proactive in terms of participating in pre-electoral processes all geared toward maintaining democracy in the region.

“Going forward, we are no longer going to sit in Abuja, we are going to ensure that we participate in pre-electoral processes”, he said.

He expressed Parliament’s willingness work with the ECOWAS representatives in each country to assess the level of preparedness for elections, engage stakeholders, including civil society actors, media practitioners, and political candidates on the principles of democracy.

In his statement, Dr. Samuel Lamptey who is the ECOWAS Ambassador to the Republic Cape Verde noted that the Parliament’s mission to Cape Verde and Gambia ahead of elections in both countries is a timely move by the Speaker and his delegation. He also praised Cape Verde for their conduct so far as no incident of violence or tensions has occurred.





He also cited that the electoral system of Cape Verde is structured in a way that after elections, all parties come together to and support the government in developing the country.

He ended up by saying that such move by the ECOWAS Parliament should continue in the region and expressed the optimism that its impact will be felt by every every ECOWAS citizen.

The delegation also visited the acting president who is also the Speaker of the Cape Veridian National Assembly, Dr. Austelino Correia and had a working meeting with the General Directorate for Support in Electoral Process of Cape Verde.