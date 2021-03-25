Some Of My Words Have Been Presented Out Of Context – Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

I have been made aware of an excerpt of a recorded conversation making rounds on social media in which some of my words have been presented out of context.

I want to categorically state that the inferred tribalism in the edited audio does not represent my values, actions nor my track record. I would like to apologise to anyone who has been offended by these hurtful and inaccurate inferences.

Over the past 3 years I have worked with all Freetonians irrespective of gender, tribe or religion within and outside of Freetown City Council.

I place a premium on diversity and inclusion and I want to assure you all that I have and I will continue to work in all of our interests.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE