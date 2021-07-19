Solomon Jamiru Describes UK’s Placing Sierra Leone on its Red List as Arbitrary

By Amin Kef-Ranger

On Monday 19th July 2021, Sierra Leone will be on the UK travel red list at precisely 4:00PM. However, the Spokesman of NaCOVERC, Solomon Jamiru, has described the aforementioned decision by the UK Government as “arbitrary”.

According to him Sierra Leone has had 6,122 cases and 113 deaths as at 15 July 2021.

He intimated that the week before President Bio’s latest speech to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Sierra Leone recorded 523 cases and after the President’s speech the country recorded 292, showing an effectiveness of the President’s COVID-19 regulations.

The NaCOVERC Spokesman said bed occupancy has also dropped by 37% as treatment centers have 400 available beds adding that the African continent is yet to surpass 1.5% vaccination rate of its population.

“In Sierra Leone, as of 15 July 2021, 134,000 doses of vaccines had been administered with 32,184 double jabs,” he informed stating how the AstraZeneca vaccine has depleted and Government is working with partners to replenish it saying it is expected that in August this year, with the support of World Bank, more vaccines will be available in the country.

Also stated was that the Sinopham vaccine, which is certified by WHO is available, safe and efficient maintaining how NaCOVERC is urging citizens to take the vaccine and avoid misinformation.

“Hand washing, proper face mask wearing and social distancing remain vital preventive mechanisms in the fight against COVID-19,” he affirmed.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper