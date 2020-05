Spokesman of the COVID-19 Response, Solomon Jamiru has confirmed that swab tests conducted on the corpse of former Education Minister, Dr. Minkailu Bah turned out positive for the Coronavirus disease.

He said he was swabbed after he presented late at the hospital with symptoms matching case definition for Covid.

However, a family source said the corpse was handed over to them for burial yesterday Tuesday by the District EOC and they were informed that he had no signs of COVID-19.

#FreetownStories