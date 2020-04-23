SLRSA The Executive Director, Mr David Panda Noah on a corona virus campaign in Freetown Municipality





In a bid to fight against corona virus the no nonsense Executive Director of Sierra leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), is currently in Freetown municipality to monitor compliance among commercial drivers and okada riders as a way to fight against COVID-19 Disease





The Executive Director further admonished the road users that this is the time we need to adhere to health regulations and maintained social distancing amongst ourselves

Credit: SLRSA Communication and outreach unit