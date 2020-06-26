22.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, June 26, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

SLRSA Signs Land Leasing Agreement With MMCET

By Sierra Network
255
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

SLRSA Signs Land Leasing Agreement With MMCET

Milton Margai College Goderich Campus, Western Rural District, Freetown, 26th June 2020. - The Sierra Leone Road...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report

Sierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Milton Margai College Goderich Campus, Western Rural District, Freetown, 26th June 2020. – The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority – SLRSA have signed a land leasing agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology – MMCET

This agreement when implemented will see the construction of an Ultra modern office Space and establishment of a secured vehicle impound yard for traffic defaulters and thus help eradicate incidence of abandoned vehicles within Goderich and its environs.

Dr. Philip Kanu, Principal, Milton Margai College, Goderich Campus said the College Council and Administrative was pleased to sign the land lease agreement with SLRSA for the construction and establishment of an ultra modern office space and an impound yard respectively by the SLRSA. He expressed hope that the agreement will lead to more mutual relationship between the MMCET and the SLRSA Management.

Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh, Executive Director SLRSA on behalf of the Board and and Management of the Authority expressed gratitude to the MMCET Administration for accepting the land lease request and finally signing the agreement. He informed the gathering that the implementation phase will see the construction of an ultra modern office space equipped state-of-the-art vehicle fitness testing centre and a vehicle impound yard for traffic defaulters within Goderich and its environs.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Mohamed A. Jalloh and Mr. Sherifu Bangura Vice Principal and Registrar respectively of the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology.

The Deputy Executive Director SLRSA Mr. James Baggie Bio, Joseph O. Dauda, Abdul Karim Dumbuya PRO and Michael Jaiga were all in attendance.

© SLRSA Communications and Outreach Unit

Previous articleSierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
Blog

SLRSA Signs Land Leasing Agreement With MMCET

Sierra Network - 0
Milton Margai College Goderich Campus, Western Rural District, Freetown, 26th June 2020. - The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority - SLRSA have...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report Op-Ed by U.S. Ambassador to...
Read more
Blog

I am not an NGO or UN Agency – First Lady Fatima Bio

Sierra Network - 0
If your reason for not supporting “hands Off Our Girls” is because I did not fund your project means you’ve not done...
Read more
News

Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le 42.8 Billion For Second Term Tuition Fees

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone progresses to tier 2 in 2020 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report Op-Ed by U.S. Ambassador to...
Read more

I am not an NGO or UN Agency – First Lady Fatima Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
If your reason for not supporting “hands Off Our Girls” is because I did not fund your project means you’ve not done...
Read more

The Sengeh Family Now Free Of COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Prayers do work! Thank you for all your calls, your messages, good vibes and prayers. 3 covid-19 positive cases...
Read more

USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
In a joint effort, USAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0