SLRSA Signs Land Leasing Agreement With MMCET

Milton Margai College Goderich Campus, Western Rural District, Freetown, 26th June 2020. – The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority – SLRSA have signed a land leasing agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology – MMCET

This agreement when implemented will see the construction of an Ultra modern office Space and establishment of a secured vehicle impound yard for traffic defaulters and thus help eradicate incidence of abandoned vehicles within Goderich and its environs.

Dr. Philip Kanu, Principal, Milton Margai College, Goderich Campus said the College Council and Administrative was pleased to sign the land lease agreement with SLRSA for the construction and establishment of an ultra modern office space and an impound yard respectively by the SLRSA. He expressed hope that the agreement will lead to more mutual relationship between the MMCET and the SLRSA Management.

Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh, Executive Director SLRSA on behalf of the Board and and Management of the Authority expressed gratitude to the MMCET Administration for accepting the land lease request and finally signing the agreement. He informed the gathering that the implementation phase will see the construction of an ultra modern office space equipped state-of-the-art vehicle fitness testing centre and a vehicle impound yard for traffic defaulters within Goderich and its environs.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Mohamed A. Jalloh and Mr. Sherifu Bangura Vice Principal and Registrar respectively of the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology.

The Deputy Executive Director SLRSA Mr. James Baggie Bio, Joseph O. Dauda, Abdul Karim Dumbuya PRO and Michael Jaiga were all in attendance.

© SLRSA Communications and Outreach Unit