SLRSA Launches New Securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses

New Securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses were exhibited at the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority Headquarters on Kissy Road in Freetown on the 16th July 2021.

The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon, in his keynote address commended the SLRSA Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh, for what he calls “Putting the President’s vision into Perspective”.

He admonished the Executive Director to do more and to continue flying the flag of Sierra Leone higher.

Dr. Adams B. Steven, speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, said he is but happy to be a part of the history being made at the SLRSA stating that as a Board they are more than willing to work with the Management of the SLRSA.

Dr. Ambrose Sovula, the Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, said he is one of the happiest people on earth stating that having securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses will help ease the burden on the Police in relation to numerous cases of fake licenses.





He extolled the SLRSA Executive Director, Ibrahim Sannoh, and the institution’s MIS team for such a job well done. He, however, admonished the Management to appreciate the team that can serve as a motivation for more work to be done.

A representative from the Parliamentary Transport Committee, Honourable Ambrose Maada Lebbie said it is a big goal being scored by the SLRSA and he commended the Minister for providing the much needed oversight. “As a Parliament our doors are always open for help and advices,” he assured.

In his statement, the Executive Director of the SLRSA, Ibrahim Sannoh, said the ‘Era of Faking SLRSA Products are over’ maintaining that he is thankful to God for making the day a reality.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon, for his continuous support to SLRSA and promised to do more and work within the Agenda of the President in the interest of the State and for the development of the country.

“SLRSA under my leadership has not only blocked leakages but we have worked so hard to ensure our products (Vehicle License Stickers, Drivers’ License and Vehicle License Plates) are ISO Certified. Our goal is in congruence with the central Government’s Revenue generation drive for socio-economic development of Sierra Leone,” Sannoh intimated.

The event was graced by key stakeholders including representatives from the security sector.

Launching of the new product was done by the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon and was climaxed by a PowerPoint presentation by the SLRSA Management Information System Analyst, Glen Cole, delving into the features of the New Securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses.

