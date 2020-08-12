SLRSA Launches Electronics-Fitness (E-Fitness) & Vehicle Records Card

Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), Ibrahim Sannoh, has worked with the Board, Staff and Management of that institution to actualize the dream of President Bio to digitalize the operations and services of the SLRSA.

It could be recalled that President Bio, in his State Opening address to the nation, called for the use of ICT as a tool to develop the Human Capital index of the Nation. “I have pondered over the President Speech on moving Sierra Leone forward to align with the emerging global technology in service delivery, with Management and my staff at the Authority, we are not far from actualizing the dream of President Bio,” the Executive Director disclosed.

The Executive Director continued to state that the Authority is launching the Electronics-Fitness that will help determine whether a vehicle is road worthy or not saying such will help address the beleaguered process of the paper base fitness check-lists for both the Vehicle Examiners and the institution’s esteemed customers.

Part of the launch was the electronics automated life card. According to the Executive Director this new technology will help in keeping the customers life card durable as long as the vehicle is road worthy. The new Vehicle Cards, he reiterated, are pre-printed with securitize QR Code and other features that are not visible.

The Authority’s Transport Manager, Daniel C. Kaitibie, said the Electronics-Fitness test for vehicles materialized at a time when the Authority had re-categorize vehicles. He stated that licenses are a form of Road tax and that Vehicles are taxed on their ability to cause wear and tear on the road. “The heavier the vehicle, the greater chances it cause wear and tear on the road,” Daniel C. Kaitibie also stated.

He intimated how all Vehicle examiners have been provided with IPads and the system is programmed in such a way that every vehicle that passes fitness will be traced to the vehicle examiner as that will help the Authority to identify vehicles that are not road worthy.

Exhibiting the new tech, the Management Information System Analyst, Glen Cole explained that, digitalizing the operations of the SLRSA is his utmost priority and that the new E-Fitness is efficient, accurate, and that it is only accessible within the SLRSA network making it more secure and safe.

“With support from Management of SLRSA, the MIS team is poised to transform the institution from a paper based agency to a digitalized authority whose services can efficiently be accessible online and from everywhere in the country,” Glen Cole stated.

