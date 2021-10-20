22.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Updated:

SLRSA Launches 4 Interventions to Enhance Road Safety & Prevent Crashes

By Sierra Network
The Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), with Ibrahim Sannoh as Executive Director, on Friday 15th October 2021 launched four major interventions to address critical challenges in the Road Sector.

The four major interventions were Biometric Drivers’ License, Technical School, Garage and Vehicle spare part shop.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon, expressed delight over the success the SLRSA had made by simultaneously launching the first-ever Biometric Drivers’ License in Sierra Leone in tandem with Auto Parts Freetown (APF)-a Belgian company, an Ultra-Modern Garage, Training School and quality spare parts shop.

The Minister underscored that the significance of the launching ceremony cannot be overemphasized as the New Direction agenda prioritized the digital revolution that is people-centred and people-driven.

He disclosed that one key benefit of the new drivers’ license is that it securitizes biometric data capture of drivers’ licences in Sierra Leone. He furthered that the license would end the era of fake drivers’ licenses.

The Minister described the partnership between APF as a unique public-private venture that would enhance quality, safety and security on our roads. He expressed the hope that with this partnership, the Government would save billions by buying authentic spare parts from APF and repairing vehicles at their Ultra-modern garage.

The Executive Director of SLRSA, Ibrahim Sannoh, said the idea of both the Biometric License and the APF-SLRSA partnership was to put Sierra Leone in line with international trends.

The Executive Director intimated that the Authority would establish drivers’ testing centres all over the country in compliance with His Excellency the President`s vision of providing sustainable development. He expressed appreciation to the CEO of APF for accepting to partner with the SLRSA and assured that the partnership and the biometric license would bring a positive lasting legacy in the Road Transport Sector.

The CEO of APF, Jurgen Sonck thanked the SLRSA Executive Director Ibrahim Sannoh for providing a conducive atmosphere for APF to operate in Sierra Leone. He stated that APF will not only provide quality spares but will also create jobs and transfer knowledge.

Other speakers were Alfred Gborie, on behalf of the Board, Arthur Brima, Director of Transport, Assanatu Mansaray, Director of License DC Kaitibi, Transport Manager.

The program was chaired by Barrister Abu Bakarr Sheriff.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

