SLRSA Executive Director Delivers Maiden Address To Road Safety Corps

Saturday 6th June, 2020, SLRSA headquarter, Kissy Road Freetown. The Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority – SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh during his maiden address to personnel of the Authority’s Safety And Enforcement Department (Road Safety Corps -RSC) have admonished RSCs to be guided by the dictates of Nationalism and Professionalism in the execution of their lawful duties.

Mr. Sannoh in his short but to the poiont address to Road Safety Corps said the Board and Management will not tolerate any form of unprofessional misconduct from any staff. He noted that his tenure as Executive Director will have zero tolerance to corruption.

The Head of Safety and Enforcement Augustine Kaitongie assured of his personnel’s fullest Corporation and commitment in ensuring that the SLRSA Succeed in restoring the much anticipated sanity on our roads.

Mr. Sannoh’s uncompromising stance in the fight against Corruption and unprofessional misconduct is what makes him continue to standout as one of Sierra Leone’s fearless and young administrators under H.E Bios New Direction Administration.

© SLRSA Communications and Outreach Unit