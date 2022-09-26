SLRA – MABANG BRIDGE IS SAFE FOR VEHICULAR USE

The Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) wishes to allay the fears of the general public that the cracks on the bridge approach pavement to Mabang Bridge has nothing to do with the structural integrity of the Bridge.

This is contrary to claims made in a video that is being circulated on social media that there are cracks on the bridge which need urgent attention.

A joint management team from the Ministry of Works and Public Assets, SLRA, and the contractor, CSE immediately visited the location today, Monday, September 26, 2022, to investigate the claims.

The findings from our joint visit revealed that the crushed rock and laterite fill beneath the asphalt on the bridge approach from the Songo end has experienced some consolidation. This defect had long been observed during one of our site inspections to the bridge and has been included in the snag list of issues to be addressed by the contractor before the defect liability period ends in July 2023.

The SLRA is pleased to inform the public that maintenance works have commenced on the defective sections of the bridge approach, and the structural integrity of the bridge itself remains sound and safe for vehicular use.

The SLRA is committed to ensuring that the national road network is safe, reliable and sustainable.