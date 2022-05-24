SLRA Inspects Ongoing Projects in East End of Freetown

Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) Board of Directors and Management on the 18th May, 2022 conducted an inspection tour at key road construction sites in the Western Area.

The purpose of the tour was for the Board members to see firsthand the progress made on projects, the remaining works to be done, and to know from the contractors the challenges they face at their project sites. The aim was to ensure that the remaining key road projects are completed according to schedule.

The team visited the Mabang Bridge construction site, the Waterloo Township roads, the Jui Junction – Fisheries road, the bridge connecting Kossoh Town and Hastings, the Maboreh Junction – Furniture Junction – Grafton road, Leicester Road – Berry Street and the Hillside Bypass Road.

All project activities were generally satisfactory, except for funding constraints. The Leicester Road – Berry Street Project is on hold because of funding and the rains have started eroding the earth works. A delay in Government intervention will cause destruction to the drainages and houses closer to the road corridor.

The contractors at the various project sites expressed similar challenges about the delay of utility companies to remove or relocate their poles and cables within the road corridor, the non adherence of motorists to traffic control signs at the sites, community residents dumping household refuse into the newly constructed drainages and the delay of payments.

The Board members promised to discuss the challenges with other stakeholders and proffer solutions soonest for the road works to continue.

The next supervision tour will target other project sites that are in the West End of Freetown.

