22.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
NewsPress Release
Updated:

SLPP Tonkolili District Pleads To President Bio To Reinstates Abu Abu Koroma Resident Minister North

By Sierra Network
692
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

SLPP Tonkolili District Pleads To President Bio To Reinstates Abu Abu Koroma Resident Minister North

SLPP Tonkolili District Chairman KORO-KORO and other Party stake holders join the greater membership of the party...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to Government Of Sierra Leone

CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to GoSL Statehouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 11th May, 2020. The Honourable Chief...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLPP Tonkolili District Chairman KORO-KORO and other Party stake holders join the greater membership of the party in pleading to His Excellency Julius Maada Bio to graciously reconsider reinstating Abu-Abu Koroma as Resident Minister North East

Official Statement On Resident Minister North Hon. Abu Abu Koroma Suspension
Resident Minister North Suspended As He Calls For A Shoot-To-Kill Policy
Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

SLPP Tonkolili District Pleads To President Bio To Reinstates Abu Abu Koroma Resident Minister North

SLPP Tonkolili District Chairman KORO-KORO and other Party stake holders join the greater membership of the party...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update12th...
Read more
Blog

CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to Government Of Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to GoSL Statehouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 11th May, 2020. The Honourable Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis...
Read more
News

Any person who interferes in criminal investigations without lawful justification shall be arrested and will face the due process of the Law – Attorney-General

Sierra Network - 0
It has come to the notice of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice that certain public officers and individuals are in the...
Read more
News

VP Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Receives Donated Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone’s Vice President Receives Donated Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Lungi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to Government Of Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CISCO donates Video Conferencing Kits to GoSL Statehouse, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 11th May, 2020. The Honourable Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis...
Read more

Any person who interferes in criminal investigations without lawful justification shall be arrested and will face the due process of the Law – Attorney-General

News Sierra Network - 0
It has come to the notice of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice that certain public officers and individuals are in the...
Read more

VP Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Receives Donated Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE

News Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone’s Vice President Receives Donated Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Lungi...
Read more

May 2020 Criminal High Court Session Will Commence….

News Sierra Network - 0
Good Day All,Attached is a very important Public Notice from the Hon. Chief Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Justice...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0