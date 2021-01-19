17.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
SLPP National Executive Committee Meeting – No Campaigns Or Politicking

By Sierra Network
19th JANUARY, 2021.
SIERRA LEONE PEOPLES’ PARTY
NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING
By: Hon. Lahai Lawrence Leema, National Public Relations Officer SLPP

  1. The membership of the Sierra Leone Peoples’ Party(SLPP) is hereby informed that the National Executive Committee of the party would be meeting from Friday, 22nd to Saturday, 23rd January 2021 in the Eastern City of Kenema.
  2. Let it be noted that only NEC members and invited individuals would be allowed access to the meeting.
  3. All are advised that the meeting should not be used as a platform for campaigns or politicking by any individuals or interest groups.
  4. All NEC members and invited guests are hereby urged to fully observe all COVID-19 regulations.
  5. Finally, members from the rank and file of the party are advised to be law-abiding and allow the NEC to carry out its business of preparing the party for executive elections.
    ONE COUNTRY, ONE PEOPLE!!!
