*SLFA NEWS UPDATE*

Thursday January 30, 2020

*SLFA-UEFA ASSIST Collaboration announced after five day working visit in Sierra Leone.*

The Sierra Leone Football Association in partnership with UEFA ASSIST has today in a press conference held at Home Suites Hotel Aberdeen Freetown announced a collaborative program *(UEFA ASSIST Program -SLFA 2020)* on leadership training, capacity building and youth football development in Sierra Leone.

UEFA ASSIST an international programme under the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) that addresses the needs of national associations and confederations outside Europe was represented in Sierra Leone by four of its experts; Eva Pasquier, Steward Regem, Kenneth Macleod and Roger Neichtry on a five-day working visit.

The team of experts from UEFA ASSIST had interactive sessions with

In her statement at the press conference, the leader of delegation Eva Pasquier said the main purpose of their visit is to engage SLFA and other development partners, including the Ministry of Sports, to identify areas of priority for assistance and support.

*“This visit is the first phase of the SLFA-UEFA ASSIST program and it has given us a clear understanding on how to assist football development in Sierra Leone,”* Eva maintained.

When she was making a statement at the press conference, the SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen expressed great delight over the establishment of a partnership between SLFA and UEFA ASSIST Program, adding that *“the past six days has been an intense soul searching experience with the UEFA ASSIST team, addressing our present challenges in order to embark into the future.”*

By way of bidding farewell to her guests, Madam Johansen presented to each of the UEFA ASSIST experts a pair of locally made clothes designed in the colours of the Sierra Leone flag (green, white and blue) as gifts.

*SLFA Media Department…*