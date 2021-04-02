34.7 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, April 3, 2021
SLFA to Appeal CAF’s Decision to Postpone Match between Sierra Leone & Benin

By Sierra Network
By Foday Moriba Conteh

The Sierra Leone Football Association, (SLFA),in a Press Release dated 31st March 2021 said it would like to inform the public that CAF has notified SLFA that the Organizing Committee of the African Cup of Nations has decided to postpone the match between Sierra Leone and Benin in the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers until the next FIFA international window scheduled for June 2021.

It, however, stated that CAF did not state the yardstick used by the Committee to arrive at the said decision.

The SLFA maintained that consequently, and in accordance with Articles 83, 84 and 85 of the AFCON Regulations which adequately address issues around failure to report for a match and/or refusal to play, of which there have been several precedents the Sierra Leone Football Association has resolved to appeal the decision of the AFCON Organizing Committee.

SLFA furthered that it is therefore calling on every Sierra Leonean, especially football loving fans, to stay calm as the matter is currently being pursued in line with the appropriate statutory provisions.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

