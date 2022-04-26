SLFA SECURES APPROVAL TO HOST HOME MATCHES AT THE STADE GENERAL LANSANA CONTE IN GUINEA

The Sierra Football Association (SLFA) and the Federation Guinea de Football (FGF) have today Saturday April 23rd, in a meeting held at the FGF secretariat, successfully reached an agreement to host Sierra Leone’s home matches in the upcoming TotalEnergies 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry Guinea.

Representing Sierra Leone at the said meeting were the Deputy Ambassador to Guinea H. E. Hamid Taal, SLFA’s General Secretary Christopher Kamara and his team of Secretariat Staff including the Protocol and Event Manager Abubakarr Kamara, Corporate Affairs Manager Mohamed Benson Bawoh and Media and Marketing Officer Lamin Tarawallie.

The Sierra Leone delegation was warmly received by the General Secretary of the Federation Guinea de Football Lancinet Keita Kabassan and his team, in accordance with FIFA and CAF protocols.

It could be recalled that the Confederation of Africa Football had declared the Siaka Steven Stadium, among other venues across the continent, as unfit to host professional matches after failing to meet the CAF set standards.

In an effort to rehabilitate the Siaka Steven Stadium, the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Authority has recently handed over the facility to the Chinese Aid for a thorough refurbishment and upgrading.

The renovation exercise is said to last for at least two years.

Consequently, Leone Stars will now have to play all their AFCON 2023 Qualifying home matches away from home.

The Sierra Leone Football Association delegation is expected to back home tomorrow Sunday April 24 as the federation with support from government intensifies preparation, both technically and administratively, ahead of the qualifiers.