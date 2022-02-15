NewsSports Updated: February 15, 2022 SLFA Secretary-General Mr Christopher Kamara has been suspended with immediate effect by the SLFA Ethics Committee By Sierra Network February 15, 2022 827 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - February 16, 2022Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for 6th European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels BlogSierra Network - February 16, 2022Ernest Bai Koroma is a disgrace to Democracy – Dr Sylvia Blyden BlogSierra Network - February 15, 2022Chief Justice Calls For More Interaction Between Judges & Lawyers Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Tagschristopher kamarasierra leonesierra leone newssierra leone sports Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleNaCOVERC To Reduce 1504-Man Workforce To 409Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Other Leaders to Celebrate Liberia’s Year-long Bicentennial Anniversary - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - February 16, 2022Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for 6th European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels State House, Freetown, Wednesday 16 February 2022 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will depart Sierra Leone... Blog Ernest Bai Koroma is a disgrace to Democracy – Dr Sylvia Blyden Sierra Network - February 16, 2022 Blog Chief Justice Calls For More Interaction Between Judges & Lawyers Sierra Network - February 15, 2022 Blog VP Juldeh Jalloh Engages Sierra Leone Bar Association In Bo Sierra Network - February 15, 2022 Blog New National Security Coordinator Subscribes to the Oath of Office Before President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of High Standards in Delivery Sierra Network - February 15, 2022 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This Deputy Finance Minister presents a cash gift of $28,000 to Leone Stars Sports Sierra Network - February 2, 2022 LEONE STARS ARRIVE IN BUEA AHEAD FINAL GROUP E MATCH ON THURSDAY Sports Sierra Network - January 17, 2022 Osman Kakay And David Sesay Of Leone Stars have both tested Positive for COVID-19 Sports Sierra Network - January 14, 2022 SLFA Appoints Mohamed Kallon As Leone Stars Ambassador For The AFCON 2021 Tournament In Cameroon Sports Sierra Network - January 4, 2022 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -