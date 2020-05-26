23.5 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
SLFA PRESS RELEASE On Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh

By Sierra Network
SLFA PRESS RELEASE
Tuesday May 25, 2020

The Sierra Leone Football Association has noted with regret remarks by the Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh upon his visit to the FIFA-SLFA Kenema Artificial Turf Project Site without the knowledge of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

The SLFA would like to communicate that the Minister of Sports has at no time requested for an official progress update of the Kenema Turf and neither is he or the Ministry of Sports privy to recent official decisions by Fifa/ Edelgrass/SLFA.

These decisions are temporary security measures in view of the COVID-19 global crisis. The climate conditions also being a major consideration.

The President of SLFA has today engaged in a meaningful solution management meeting with the Chief Minister Prof. David Francis in an attempt to see how best to incorporate the legally FIFA contracted partners with a view to expedite the completion of the Kenema Artificial Turf (Sierra Leone).

SLFA Media Department…

