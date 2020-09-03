20.8 C
Sierra Leone
SLFA PRESS RELEASE – ENFORCEMENT OF ZERO CASH PAYMENT POLICY

By Sierra Network
SLFA PRESS RELEASE

The Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public, especially its affiliated bodies, that is has fully adopted the ZERO CASH PAYMENT POLICY as a directive from the FIFA financial regulations.

This means that SLFA will no longer allow any cash payment. Payments to individuals, companies and associations will be made through bank transfer or cheque only.

Consequently, all beneficiary groups who have received funds from the first tranche of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds are asked to strictly follow the same policy (zero cash payment). All payments MUST be made through bank transfer as SLFA WILL NOT ACCEPT any retirement that does not reflect the said policy.

Previous articleStatistics Sierra Leone (STATS SL) Cartographic Mapping Interviews
Next articlePlease Help!! A Young Man With So Much Potential.. Please Help!!
