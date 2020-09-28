24.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 28, 2020
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

By Sierra Network
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

The Sierra Leone Football Association President Madam Isha Johansen today led a high powered delegation constituting her Vice President 1 Brima Mazola Kamara, Executive Committee Members- *Brima Jalloh and Pastor Philip Buck-* the General Secretary *Mr. Christopher Kamara* and senior Staff of the FA- Head of Cooperate Affairs *Mohamed Benson Bawoh,* Safety and Security Officer *Mohamed Bowen Freeman* and Head of Media and Marketing *Ibrahim Kamara* to witness the symbolic handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association (BDFA) by the City Council for a leasehold period of fifty (50) years.

This historic event which took place at the Bo Coronation grounds marks the start of absolute control of BDFA over the City’s oldest sports facility.

During her keynote speech, the SLFA Boss Madam Johansen said, *“SLFA and all the other regional football associations join me in applauding the Bo football family for showing willingness in raising the game of football for Sierra Leone”.* *”There is every need to work together as a family and in the interest of Sierra Leone”. We can do wonders when we work together”.* She added. *”What is happening at the Coronation Field today is only the beginning of more good things to come”.* Madam Johansen thanked the Leadership and Management of the Bo City Council represented by the Deputy Mayor *His Worship David Smart* and the Chief Administrator *Madam Betty Fortune* for *”putting Sierra Leone first”* by transferring the ownership of the Coronation Field to BDFA.

The event was climaxed by the traditional pouring of libation which was presided over by the Council’s Deputy Mayor David Smart.

