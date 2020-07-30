20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 30, 2020
SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen Announces The Disbursement For FIFA/CAF Relief Funds

By Sierra Network
SLFA President Madam Isha Johansen Announces The Disbursement For FIFA/CAF Relief Funds

SLFA PRESIDENT MADAM ISHA JOHANSEN ANNOUNCES THE DISBURSEMENT PLAN FOR FIFA/CAF COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS.
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador

State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today...
President Bio Donates Sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQZSeHDUnXY State Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President...
SLFA PRESIDENT MADAM ISHA JOHANSEN ANNOUNCES THE DISBURSEMENT PLAN FOR FIFA/CAF COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador

State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today conferred and presented the Commander...
President Bio Donates Sheep to 300 Mosques and Households in Western Area

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQZSeHDUnXY State Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has...
Leader Of Government Business Incriminates The PAOPA Government

29th July 2020By Andrew Freeman On Tuesday, 28th July 2020, the Leader of Government Business Honourable Matthew Nyuma effectively...
NaVOVERC Reminds Muslim As They Celebrate EID-UL-ADHA To Adhere To COVID-19 Regulations

SLFA Disburses Le 1.5 Billion To District Football Associations

SLFA DISBURSES 1.5 BILLION TO DISTRICT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS.
SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD

SLFA NEWS IN BRIEFFriday July 10, 2020 SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD
Le1.5bn Project Funding to be distributed to District Football Associations

SLFA PRESS RELEASEThursday May 28th, 2020 Le1.5bn Project Funding to be distributed to District Football Associations
SLFA PRESS RELEASE On Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh

SLFA PRESS RELEASETuesday May 25, 2020 The Sierra Leone Football Association has noted with regret remarks by the Minister...
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order...

