SLFA DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM UNAUTHORISED REPLICA JERSEYS

The Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public that it strongly disassociates itself from any unauthorised replica jerseys carrying the SLFA logo. *The official Leone Stars replica (supporters jersey) is Mafro endorsed (photo attached).
SLFA would like to inform all football loving fans and supporters that *OFFICIAL LEONE STARS JERSEYS* (Mafro) will be made available to the public shortly.
The FA would like to further warn against the unauthorised use of its logo as this will result to legal action.
Signed:
*Head of Media and Marketing*
*Ibrahim Kamara*
*+23278309452*
*[email protected]