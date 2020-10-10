24 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, October 10, 2020
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

SLFA DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM UNAUTHORISED REPLICA JERSEYS

By Sierra Network
154
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Updated Travel Advisory

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update10th October 20205 New Cases2300 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
SportsSierra Network - 0

SLFA DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM UNAUTHORISED REPLICA JERSEYS

The Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public that it strongly disassociates itself...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public that it strongly disassociates itself from any unauthorised replica jerseys carrying the SLFA logo. *The official Leone Stars replica (supporters jersey) is Mafro endorsed (photo attached).

SLFA would like to inform all football loving fans and supporters that *OFFICIAL LEONE STARS JERSEYS* (Mafro) will be made available to the public shortly.

The FA would like to further warn against the unauthorised use of its logo as this will result to legal action.

Signed:
*Head of Media and Marketing*
*Ibrahim Kamara*
*+23278309452*
*[email protected]

Previous articleCampaign For Good Governance (CGG) Condemns The MAKENI STANDOFF
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update10th October 20205 New Cases2300 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sports

SLFA DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM UNAUTHORISED REPLICA JERSEYS

Sierra Network - 0
The Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public that it strongly disassociates itself from any unauthorised replica jerseys...
Read more
Blog

Campaign For Good Governance (CGG) Condemns The MAKENI STANDOFF

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

PPRC Press Release On Makeni Marauding Rioters

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

Sports Sierra Network - 0
MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS After a lengthy and thorough engagement between...
Read more

LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASE SIERRA LEONE TO ENGAGE IN A FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST MAURITANIA
Read more

SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association
Read more

Coach Keister Calls 51 Home Based Players For Training

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Updated Travel Advisory

Sierra Network - 0