*SLFA NEWS UPDATE*

Friday January 10, 2020

*SLFA DECORATES SEVEN REFEREES WITH FIFA BADGES*

The Sierra Football Association has today decorated seven elite referees who have recently been approved by the world governing body as FIFA Referees at the federation’s secretariat.

The approved FIFA match officials for 2020 are; Referees Dawdu Willims, Raymond Coker, Shuib Bangura and Assistant Referees Franklyn Marah, Micheal Conteh, Musa A Sandy and Ibrahim Bah.

By way of confirming their FIFA status, SLFA presented FIFA badges, ID Cards, integrity hand books and other necessary FIFA regalia to the seven officials. A pair of the new SLFA Mafro branded tracksuit was given to each of the referees as a kind gesture from the federation’s General Secretary Mr. Christopher Kamara.

Addressing the Referees, the General Secretary of the Sierra Leone Football Association Mr. Christopher Kamara commended the elite referees for their excellent performance especially during international matches in 2019. He further said that last year Sierra Leone referees officiated in a record number of seven different international matches at the AFCON Qualifiers and WAFU competitions. Mr. Kamara added that *“with this type of progress we are sure as a Nation to see our referees officiating in the upcoming African Cup of Nations and World Cup Qualifying matches.”*

In his statement, the Deputy Chairman of the Referees Committee Dr. PK Muana applauded the referees for their tremendous growth and improvement over the past few years with particular reference to last year in which they officiated the highest number of international matches in a calendar year.

Dr. Muana encouraged the referees to maintain fairness and best judgement in their work adding that *“integrity in the refereeing profession is not an option but a must.”* *“As a Committee we are planning to introducing a systematic mentoring program and a comprehensive welfare system to make the work of the referees better.”* He said.

Dr. Muana ended by congratulating the newly approved FIFA Referees on their achievement as he encouraged them to use their FIFA badges in flying the country’s flag at global stages.

©️SLFA Media Department…