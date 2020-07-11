SLFA NEWS IN BRIEF

Friday July 10, 2020

SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD

The Sierra Leone Football Association in partnership with the *National Sports Authority* today conducted an inspection tour around the Kenema City Field ahead of the commencement of the *Perimeter Fence* and *Floodlight* installation project.

The tour which was meant to asses the present state of the field in preparation for the start of the additional projects was also witnessed by the *Kenema City Mayor Thomas Baio, the Deputy Chairman of the Eastern Region Football Association Prince Saquee, the Chairman of the Kenema District Football Association Dennis Ngotho Lansana and the Chairman of Sports Writers Association Sierra Leone (East) James Jamil Fatormah.*

The General Secretary Christopher Kamara who led the SLFA team of staff assured the people of Kenema of the FA’s continued commitment towards the completion of the Kenema Artificial Turf Installation. *”The FIFA preferred contractors Edel Grass are expected to resume work in October 2020, during which the rains would have subsided”.* Mr. Kamara said. *“We (SLFA) and NSA are however jointly planing to commence work on the additional projects (Floodlights and Perimeter Fence) before October this year”.* He added.

Upon completion, Kenema will have one of the best Artificial Turf Pitches in West Africa with standard floodlight system.

SLFA Media Department…