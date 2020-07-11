21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 11, 2020
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD

By Sierra Network
221
0

Must Read

SportsSierra Network - 0

SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD

SLFA NEWS IN BRIEFFriday July 10, 2020 SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

NaCOVERC Guidelines For The Resumption Of Congregational Worship

https://youtu.be/TP_i3GEyOhM
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update10th July 202015 new confirmed cases1613 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA NEWS IN BRIEF
Friday July 10, 2020

SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD

The Sierra Leone Football Association in partnership with the *National Sports Authority* today conducted an inspection tour around the Kenema City Field ahead of the commencement of the *Perimeter Fence* and *Floodlight* installation project.

The tour which was meant to asses the present state of the field in preparation for the start of the additional projects was also witnessed by the *Kenema City Mayor Thomas Baio, the Deputy Chairman of the Eastern Region Football Association Prince Saquee, the Chairman of the Kenema District Football Association Dennis Ngotho Lansana and the Chairman of Sports Writers Association Sierra Leone (East) James Jamil Fatormah.*

The General Secretary Christopher Kamara who led the SLFA team of staff assured the people of Kenema of the FA’s continued commitment towards the completion of the Kenema Artificial Turf Installation. *”The FIFA preferred contractors Edel Grass are expected to resume work in October 2020, during which the rains would have subsided”.* Mr. Kamara said. *“We (SLFA) and NSA are however jointly planing to commence work on the additional projects (Floodlights and Perimeter Fence) before October this year”.* He added.

Upon completion, Kenema will have one of the best Artificial Turf Pitches in West Africa with standard floodlight system.

SLFA Media Department…

Previous articleNaCOVERC Guidelines For The Resumption Of Congregational Worship
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSierra Network - 0

SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE KENEMA CITY FIELD

SLFA NEWS IN BRIEFFriday July 10, 2020 SLFA CONDUCTS INSPECTION TOUR AROUND THE...
Read more
Current Affairs

NaCOVERC Guidelines For The Resumption Of Congregational Worship

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/TP_i3GEyOhM
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 10 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update10th July 202015 new confirmed cases1613 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Holding The Office Of The Attorney General Accountable For Wrongful Prosecutions – Basita Michael

Sierra Network - 0
HOLDING THE OFFICE OF THE AG ACCOUNTABLE FOR WRONGFUL PROSECUTIONS BASITA MICHAEL, LLM, BL BARRISTER-AT-LAW
Read more
Blog

Ministry of Finance Transfer Le17.6Bill To Local Councils For The First Half Of FY 2020

Sierra Network - 0
Ministry of Finance publishes breakdown of remittances to various local governments in SierraLeone to defray expenses for 1st half of 2020
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Le1.5bn Project Funding to be distributed to District Football Associations

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASEThursday May 28th, 2020 Le1.5bn Project Funding to be distributed to District Football Associations
Read more

SLFA PRESS RELEASE On Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASETuesday May 25, 2020 The Sierra Leone Football Association has noted with regret remarks by the Minister...
Read more

SLFA Hands Over Le6Bill Refurbished Office & Hostel To The Ministry Of Health

News Sierra Network - 0
SLFA Hands Over Le6Bill Refurbished Office & Hostel To The Ministry Of Health
Read more

SLFA Donates Le656Mill Solidarity Boost For Clubs And Players During The COVID-19 Epidemic

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NaCOVERC Guidelines For The Resumption Of Congregational Worship

Sierra Network - 0