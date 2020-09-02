SLFA COMMENCES THE DISBURSEMENT OF FIFA COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS.

The Sierra Leone Football Association has today commenced the disbursement of the 1st tranche of the *FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds* to various bodies within the country’s football family.

FIFA had sent *$500,000* (50%) being the first trench of the *One Million Dollars ($1,000,000)* recently approved as *COVID-19 Relief Funds* for each Member Association. The second half *($500,000)* is expected to be paid early next year.

Attached to this release is an official letter of notification, on the said disbursement, addressed to Chairmen and Secretaries.