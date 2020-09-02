26.9 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
type here...
NewsPress ReleaseSports
Updated:

SLFA Commences The Disbursement Of FIFA COVId-19 Relief Funds

By Sierra Network
118
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Krio Descendant Drag Government to Court

On Friday, 28th August 2020, the Krio Descendants Union in collaboration with the Krio Community and the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

AYV & Africell Scale Up Thorough Preparations for Housemates Salone 2

By Ranger The Africa Young Voices (AYV) Empire and Africell Sierra Leone are known...
Read more
Press ReleaseSierra Network - 0

SLFA Commences The Disbursement Of FIFA COVId-19 Relief Funds

SLFA COMMENCES THE DISBURSEMENT OF FIFA COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS. The Sierra Leone Football Association...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA COMMENCES THE DISBURSEMENT OF FIFA COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS.

The Sierra Leone Football Association has today commenced the disbursement of the 1st tranche of the *FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds* to various bodies within the country’s football family.

FIFA had sent *$500,000* (50%) being the first trench of the *One Million Dollars ($1,000,000)* recently approved as *COVID-19 Relief Funds* for each Member Association. The second half *($500,000)* is expected to be paid early next year.

Attached to this release is an official letter of notification, on the said disbursement, addressed to Chairmen and Secretaries.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleAYV & Africell Scale Up Thorough Preparations for Housemates Salone 2
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Krio Descendant Drag Government to Court

On Friday, 28th August 2020, the Krio Descendants Union in collaboration with the Krio Community and the...
Read more
Blog

AYV & Africell Scale Up Thorough Preparations for Housemates Salone 2

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Africa Young Voices (AYV) Empire and Africell Sierra Leone are known as pioneers in various fields...
Read more
Press Release

SLFA Commences The Disbursement Of FIFA COVId-19 Relief Funds

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA COMMENCES THE DISBURSEMENT OF FIFA COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS. The Sierra Leone Football Association has today commenced the disbursement...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update1st September 20202 cases2028 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

With NO OFFICIAL STATEMENT From Government, Minister Of Labour Hon. Alpha Osman Timbo Reinstated

Sierra Network - 0
On Thursday 27th August 2020 Sierra Network Media learnt the reinstatement of Hon. Alpha Timbo Minister Of Labour And Deputy Minister Mrs....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Update On ACC’s Actions With Audit Reports (No.1) 2015-2018

News Sierra Network - 0
AUDIT UPDATE NO.1: The ACC has been looking into Auditor-General's Audit Reports 2015-18 with outcomes including Investigations, prosecutions, convictions, huge recoveries and...
Read more

Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB) Is NOT FOR SALE

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

P.P.R.C To Look Into The Activities Of Malcontents Resident In The Diaspora….

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

The MBSSE Established An All-Female Delivery Team (DT) To Support The Implementation Of The Free Quality School Education

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The MBSSE has established an all-Female Delivery Team (DT) to support the implementation of the Free Quality School Education (FQSE). Herewith info...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Krio Descendant Drag Government to Court

Sierra Network - 0