THE SIERRA LEONE CORRECTIONAL SERVICE, NEW ENGLAND VILLE, FREETOWN

27- 01- 2021

SLCS’ INDUSTRY SECTION SEWS 700 PAIRS OF UNIFORMS FOR NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE

The Sierra Leone Correctional Service (SLCS) has handed over 700 pairs of uniforms to the National Youth Service (NYS), at its (SLCS) headquarters.

The work was carried out within six weeks by the tailoring wing under the industry section, at the Pademba road Correctional Centre.

While doing the official handing over of the uniforms, the Ag. Deputy Director General of the SLCS- Mr. Ahmed Turay said both institutions “have signed” a memorandum of understanding that will promote mutual benefits.

He called on other institutions and individuals to collaborate with the SLCS, adding “we are also engaged in other technical work like carpentery, arts and crafts, upholstery, construction, welding, shoe/slippers making,etc.”

Mr. Turay emphasised that every work the SLCS did was reliable and affordable.

Disclosing that some inmates are engaged in industry work, he said bank accounts had been opened for the inmates and they had been captured under the earning scheme created in the year 2018, through the financial help of the UNDP.

One important aim of the initiative, he went on, “is to help restore the dignity of offenders and make them assets of development.”

Touching on another industry work currently going, the Ag. DDG said with funds provided by Her Exellency the First Lady Mrs. Fatima Bio, inmates were sewing 20, 000 recyclable pads for school- going girls in the country.

Interested persons or institutions can contact the Technical and Industry section on: +23276841905

For more information, please contact the National PRO- Leslie Cole- Showers on: +23288421739 or visit our website at: www.slcs.sl

©️Outreach Unit, SLCS