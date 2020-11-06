SLAJ Thanks Information Minister For Repeal Of Criminal Libel Law

By: Finda Judith Ngaujah

Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

Executive members of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) on Wednesday, 4th November 2020, paid a thank you visit to the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, at his Youyi Building office.

SLAJ President, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, during a brief ceremony in the conference hall of the Ministry, thanked the Minister and his team for their hardwork in ensuring that Part 5 of the Public Order Act which criminalized Libel is repealed.

He said that when they first met the Minister he assured of government’s commitment to repeal the Criminal Libel Law, noting that victory is now being celebrated by all.

As they recognize the Ministry’s pivotal role, sincerity and honesty throughout the process, Mr Nasralla hoped that the collaboration they forged during the process will continue with the fulfillment of other commitments made by His Excellency the President.

He appealed to the Minister to help them get their subvention for this year and formally informed him of preparations to celebrate SLAJ’s 50th anniversary in June next year.

The Minister in his response said he was humbled by the visit and expressed excitment for the thoughtful gesture by the Association.

He told the SLAJ delegation that he would be closely associated with next year’s 50th anniversary celebration, saying SLAJ has laid the foundation for future generations.

He said he had been following their concerns regarding people facing trial under the repealed Seditious and Criminal Libel Law, adding that the President had given consideration to that before signing the repeal.

He appreciated all members of SLAJ together with their former leaders for their efforts towards improving the media landscape in the country.

A plaque in appreciation and honour of the Minister of Information and Communications was presented to him and his Deputy by the SLAJ executive for their exemplary roles in the repeal process.