SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), in a release it issued out on the 29th April 2020 and signed by the Association’s National Secretary General, Mohamed Asmieu Bah, has intimated its launching of a Disciplinary Committee Pursuant to Article 14 (3) of the SLAJ constitution which states:

“There shall also be a Disciplinary Committee of SLAJ whose function shall be to adjudicate upon matters of indiscipline and professional misconduct of individual members of SLAJ.”

The Disciplinary Committee of SLAJ comprises three members. Two of such members were drawn from within or without SLAJ.” “The SLAJ Disciplinary Committee should co-opt two additional members, comprising one from civil society and another from the floor to enhance its operations.”

The newly constituted Disciplinary Committee (SLAJ-DC) is as follows:

SLAJ:

1. Mrs. Bernadette Cole- (Chairperson)

2. Abu-Bakarr Sheriff Esq- (Secretary)

3. Lucy Ann Ganda

PUBLIC:

4. Marcella Samba Sesay

5. Batilloi Warritay

The SLAJ-DC will be supported by Regional and District Monitors as follows:

REGIONAL MONITORS

1. Ibrahim Jalloh- Northern Region

2. Samuel Haffner- Southern Region

3. James Jamil Fatorma- Eastern Region

DISTRICT MONITORS North

1. Alusine Rehme Wilson- Bombali District

2. Hassan Y. Koroma- Tonkolili District

3. Yakoya Kamara- Port Loko District

4. Foday Dumbuya- Kambia District

5. Duramanie Boima- Karene District

6. Margaret M. Mansaray- Koinadugu District

7. Sahr Paul Aruna- Falaba District

South:

1. Grace Okekearu- Bo

2. Samba Koroma- Bonthe

3. Emmanuel Koroma- Pujehun

4. Alpha Lalugba- Moyamba

East:

1. Ahmed Jusu Sheriff- Kenema

2. Mohamed Fofanah- Kono

3. Shar James- Kailahun

In mentioning the Goals/Deliverables of the Committee it was noted that:

• The SLAJ-DC shall enforce the SLAJ Code of Ethics.

• The committee shall cover all matters of discipline, professional conduct, integrity and reputation of the association.

• The Committee shall improve on SLAJ Code of Conduct to include regulations on new media (Online publishing, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms).

The release ended by the SLAJ Executive thanking the members of the Committee for volunteering to serve and assured them of the Association’s support.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper