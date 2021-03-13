21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sinopharm And AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccination Rollout

By Sierra Network
With over 73 million people fully vaccinated around the world and the Government of Sierra Leone effort to safeguard the lives of it’s citizens, the Ministry of Health & Sanitation will on Monday, 15th March 2020 begin the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccination rollout.

The NaCOVERC Spokesperson, Solomon Jamiru in his statement at the Ministry of Information & Communications’ Press Conference slated that the goal is to expose vaccines to as many Sierra Leoneans as possible with the singular task of saving lives and preventing Sierra Leone from being labeled as high risk country with less or no vaccination effort.

The Spokesperson revealed that there is already a strategic rollout mechanism in place underpinned by principles of priority, safety and efficacy and 50 vaccination sites (3 per district) have been identified for the rollout. A high profile vaccination will be initiated at State House on the said rollout date.

Media Analyst,
Public Information.

