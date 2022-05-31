21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

SierraLeone 2021 Census Provisional Results

By Sierra Network
258
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

“I am proud to say that we have done a job that Sierra Leoneans will be proud of” Statistician General and Chief Census Officer, Prof. Osman Sankoh, speaking at the announcement of the result of the Medium Term Housing and Population Census

Previous articleDeputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with German Federal Ministry
Next articleMinistry Of Defense set record straight – Alleged Shooting To Death Of Staff Sergeant Barrie Of The Joint Presidential Guard Force At State Lodge
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Government announces annual suspension of Timber logging and transportation of Logs

Government announces annual suspension of Timber logging and transportation of Logs, effective 10th June and ending 31st October 2022. https://twitter.com/StrategicComm/status/1531585965680214017
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Government announces annual suspension of Timber logging and transportation of Logs

Sierra Network - 0