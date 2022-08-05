Sierra Network Pleads: Prezo Koroma Still Behind Bars? An Entertainment Journalist Doing His Work

Prezo Koroma has been in the media landscape and the Entertainment Industry for the past 15 years. He was doing his lawful job as an Entertainment Journalist which led to his arrest at the OSD Headquarters ( Bengazi ). He was charged to court on two counts charge and later sentenced to 18 months in imprisonment.

We are kindly pleading with the government of Sierra Leone to release Prezo Koroma and others. Please papa government temper justice with Mercy.

Please free our colleagues now as they have suffered enough.