24.2 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, August 6, 2022
type here...
BlogEntertainmentEntertainment NewsMusic Videos
Updated:

Sierra Network Pleads: Prezo Koroma Still Behind Bars? An Entertainment Journalist Doing His Work

By Sierra Network
728
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Prezo Koroma has been in the media landscape and the Entertainment Industry for the past 15 years. He was doing his lawful job as an Entertainment Journalist which led to his arrest at the OSD Headquarters ( Bengazi ). He was charged to court on two counts charge and later sentenced to 18 months in imprisonment.

We are kindly pleading with the government of Sierra Leone to release Prezo Koroma and others. Please papa government temper justice with Mercy.

Please free our colleagues now as they have suffered enough.

Previous articleBreaking: Striking doctors and dentists in Sierra Leone are to return to work immediately
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Sierra Network Pleads: Prezo Koroma Still Behind Bars? An Entertainment Journalist Doing His Work

Prezo Koroma has been in the media landscape and the Entertainment Industry for the past 15 years. He was...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Breaking: Striking doctors and dentists in Sierra Leone are to return...

Sierra Network - 0