Sierra Network Charity Foundation Donated 5,000 Cloth Facemasks to Support in the Fight Against Covid-19

Sierra Network Charity Foundation in the Diaspora Donated 5,000 Cloth Facemasks to Support the Nation in the Fight Against Covid-19

As we are all aware of the current pandemic around the globe and the different measures that are in place by the government to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus 2019 or Covid-19. Our government has called upon all Sierra Leoneans in the fight against Covid-19, by asking that everyone adhere to the precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus from person to person. With that said, the recommendation is for all citizens to wear a cloth facemask in public areas as they continue to practice other key measures in combating Covid-19.

On that note and recommendation, we at Sierra Network Charity Foundation (SNCF) from Sierra Network Media living in the diaspora donated 5,000 cloth facemasks to support the nation in the fight against Covid-19 on Friday May 1, 2020.

SNCF targeted the following communities with facemask donations: Waterloo business district, Rokel container community, Rogbangba Hastings, Rokupa, Portee, Brima Lane, Ferry junction, Eastern police, and PZ central business district. In addition, the following communities were also targeted: King Jimmy market area, Lumley junction, Regent, Bombay market, Mammy Yoko Street, Wellington Old Road Market, Allentown, Jui Junction, Shell Company Kissy, Murray Town, Tombo Park Ataya Base, etc. Other communities to target after the lockdown will include Bumbuna, Makeni, BO, Kenema, Moyamba, Bike riders at Gaza Hill, H.E.P.P.O at Pademba road, Ministry Of Health & Sanitation and Freetown City Council.

Therefore, we at SNCF believe that by continuously providing ways to sensitize communities across the nation in adhering to the above measures, we will succeed in the fight against Covid-19.

#SaloneStrong

Isatu Kakay-Diallo, RN, FNP-C

Lead Director for SNCF